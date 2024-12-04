'It's a guessing game': How long will it take before we hear from a grand jury?

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the biggest secret in southwest Florida and no one knows for sure when there will be answers.

Sources have confirmed to Fox 4 that a federal grand jury has convened amid allegations of fraud against Sheriff Carmine Marceno that first surfaced during his re-election campaign.

How Grand Juries Operate in Secrecy

But what exactly the grand jury is looking at and how long it may take remains to be seen.

“There may be nothing to this. There may be a lot. But because of the secrecy of the grand jury, you really are not going to know that until it’s all over,” said Pamella Seay, a Law professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The FBI will neither confirm nor deny if they are investigating Marceno.

The Sheriff says the allegations against him are baseless and politically motivated.

Marceno’s private attorney told Fox 4 last week that the Sheriff has not received a federal subpoena.

He did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

GRAND JURIES MEET IN SECRET:

Federal grand juries are made up of 23 people who meet in secret and are present evidence from U.S. Attorneys.

Unlike in a criminal trial, only a majority of the grand jury members is needed to move forward with an indictment.

“The fact is the accused is not given the opportunity to present their case to the grand jury. So, the grand jury only hears one side of that issue,” said Seay. “Until you have more details it’s all a guessing game at this point.”

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM:

Tuesday, Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass referred to the ongoing federal probe as the “elephant in the room.”

He urged patience as the legal process plays out.

“I know everyone wants to respond with the big elephant in the room. Grand juries convene for two weeks. We aren’t going to know anything for a few weeks,” said Pendergrass.