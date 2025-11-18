FBI investigation into Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is closed, lawyer says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI investigation into Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has concluded with no charges filed, according to his attorney who says Marceno was cleared of any wrongdoing.

A federal grand jury began hearing evidence against Marceno late last year after allegations of fraud emerged during his re-election campaign last fall. In January, Marceno admitted he was cooperating with the FBI investigation, though the specific focus of the federal probe remained unclear.

Marceno's lawyer said he received notice from the Justice Department that the sheriff has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"I believe in the system. The FBI and the US Attorney's Office investigated and conducted independent investigations. They have found no wrongdoing. It is clear that from the beginning these were politically motivated allegations and completely false," Marceno said in a statement to Fox 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.