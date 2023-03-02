Spring Training baseball in full swing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 15 Major League Baseball teams in the Grape Fruit League here in Florida for spring training.

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox both have called Lee County their spring home for more than 30 years.

Thousands of fans entered Hammond Stadium on Wednesday to catch the Twins playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

The official attendance was 6,201 with a good split between Phillies and Twins fans.

Coming off the last three years, impacted by the pandemic, the 2022 lockout, and now Hurricane Ian's recovery, a typical spring is back even if it looks slightly different.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie.