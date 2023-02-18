Red Sox host JetBlue Park open house

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox hosted a Spring Training Open House event at JetBlue Park today. Our Fox 4 photographer was at the free, family-friendly event

Fans were welcomed to walk around the park grounds and enjoy concessions and entertainment on Fenway South Drive.

Activities for kids were also available, including face painting, inflatables, a magician, scavenger hunt and discounted concessions.

Visitors were encouraged to participate in the Community Blood and Food Drive.

The blood drive, in partnership with One Blood, is a long-held tradition to help with the ongoing blood shortage in Southwest Florida.

Through a partnership with Community Cooperative, the open house also served as a canned food drive. Visitors are asked to bring non-perishable food items.

Anyone who brought a donation had the chance to get tickets to the Red Sox vs. Northeastern University game on February 24.