Traffic warning ahead of Spring Training baseball for Red Sox and Twins

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Spring Training baseball could mean increased traffic near the stadiums at game time.

Here are some reminders when the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox take the field at the same time on the same day.

This year, Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) advises motorists to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor on the afternoon of two specific dates:

Sunday, March 5 ‒ The Boston Red Sox host the Miami Marlins at JetBlue Stadium and the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Hammond Stadium. Both games start at 1:05 p.m. Peak traffic is anticipated between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then again between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.



Friday, March 17 ‒ The Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium and the Boston Red Sox will host the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Stadium with both games starting at 1:05 p.m.

The DOT Traffic Operations Center has special programming for traffic-signal timing to help keep vehicles moving. The county’s traffic specialists also coordinate with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the baseball teams.

The Boston Red Sox train at JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, and the Minnesota Twins train about six miles away at the Lee County Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.