Minnesota Twins partner with United Way to help southwest Florida families

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As spring training begins in Southwest Florida the Minnesota Twins are partnering with United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties to help them recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The Twins and Target are each donating over $2,500 in gift cards for students and families to help with purchasing groceries and essential items.

Members of the Twins will be visiting the United Way's processing center in Fort Myers on Feb 22, 2023, at 16301 Domestic Avenue, Fort Myers FL 33912.