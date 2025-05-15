Sentencing phase starts Thursday morning for Charlotte County teen killer

UPDATE 9:23 a.m.:

The jury is not yet in the courtroom. The State says they will read a victim impact statement from Khyler's mother. On the defense's side, Cole's attorney says they will have one witness.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The man found guilty of killing a 15-year-old in Charlotte County will be sentenced on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m.

On May 2, a jury found Ryan Cole guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 slaying of 15-year-old Khyler Edman. He was also found guilty of burglary with assault or battery, and burglary charges.

In September 2019, Cole broke into Edman's home where the teenager was babysitting his 5-year-old sister. According to investigators, Edman confronted Cole to protect his sister, leading to a violent encounter that resulted in Edman's death. His younger sister was unharmed.

Cole was arrested shortly after the incident, following a separate burglary nearby. He was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken into custody.

Fox 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp is in the courtroom.

