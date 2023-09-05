SANIBEL | Toll-free Sundays extended on Causeway

SANIBEL, Fla. — Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to extend the suspension of tolls on the Sanibel Causeway through Sunday, September 24.

This decision comes after the board voted last month to waive tolls through September 10 as part of the “Savor the Shore” campaign, which encourages supporting local businesses during the off-season.

Tolls on the Sanibel Causeway will be waived on September 10, 17, 23 and 24. These dates coincide with the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, which will be on Captiva from September 22 - 24.

