Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

SANIBEL | Toll-free Sundays extended on Causeway

Sanibel Causeway
Ella Rhoades
No tolls on the Sanibel Causeway this Sunday and the next five Sunday
Sanibel Causeway
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 15:51:41-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to extend the suspension of tolls on the Sanibel Causeway through Sunday, September 24.

This decision comes after the board voted last month to waive tolls through September 10 as part of the “Savor the Shore” campaign, which encourages supporting local businesses during the off-season.

Tolls on the Sanibel Causeway will be waived on September 10, 17, 23 and 24. These dates coincide with the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, which will be on Captiva from September 22 - 24.

RELATED: First Sunday with no tolls on the Sanibel Causeway to help local businesses

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!