SANIBEL | Beaches closed Labor Day weekend after bacteria found in water

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Lee County is advising people not to enter the water due to Hurricane Idalia's impact on potential water-borne illnesses.

On September 1, Lee County DOH found high levels on bacteria on Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel and Turner Beach on Captiva which don't meet water quality standards.

According to the Florida DOH, heavy rain and storm surge can impact coastal water. The bacteria can come from a failed septic system, sewer line breaks, overflowed manholes and wildlife.

FDOH Lee County plans to share to new test results on the bacteria for Blind Pass and Turner Beach September 6.

The advisory is still in place for the beaches throughout Lee County. According to Visit Fort Myers, Blind Pass and Turner Beach remain closed.