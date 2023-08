LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to waive tolls on the Sanibel Causeway for the next six Sundays.

It is to support the “Savor the Shore” campaign organized by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau.

It is to encourage people to visit and enjoy local restaurants

and attractions during the off-season.

Tolls are waived each Sunday through September 10, 2023, on the Causeway only.