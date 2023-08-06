First Sunday with no tolls on the Sanibel Causeway to help local businesses

SANIBEL, Fla. — In the effort to “Savor the Shore" which encourages the public to spend money in rebuilding coastal communities, the Lee County Board of Commissioners decided to waive the tolls on the Sanibel causeway this Sunday and the next five.

“I think a lot of people are worried about coming over and being in the way. We don’t feel that way at all. Sanibel wants you to come out,” Mudbugs General Manager Ron Rich said.

He said he believes the toll may deter some people away.

The toll costs six dollars for those who have a transponder in their car and nine dollars for those who don’t.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners hopes more people will put money into the island’s economy and support local businesses and restaurants as they recover from Hurricane Ian.

Cape Coral resident Mandy Russell came out to support the island. She said they plan to return on the next few Sundays with no toll.

Russell added, “I was still kind of shocked by how much damage there is.”

The President of the Sanibel and Captiva Chamber of Commerce told Fox 4, around 120 of the 600 chambers members are back open since Hurricane Ian.

No tolls on Sunday for the Sanibel Causeway ends September 10.