Report reveals more details in FGCU drowning

Graham McGrath
Photo Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 31, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has revealed more details in the drowning death of a Florida Gulf Coast University student on Lake Como earlier this month.

The Public Information Report from LCSO lists 12 witnesses of the incident, which took place on August 23 just before 7 p.m.

One witness told a deputy that he and his friends had gone boating on Lake Como, which is shared by FGCU and the Miramar Lakes community. While out on the water, they stopped the boat and went swimming.

While swimming, one of the passengers noticed the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Graham McGrath, was not near the boat.

Unable to locate McGrath, the passengers immediately called law enforcement.

McGrath's body was found 15 hours later in Lake Como on August 24.

LCSO is still investigating the incident. The medical examiners office is awaiting toxicology results to determine the official cause of death.

