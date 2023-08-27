FGCU and Pi Kappa Alpha honor Graham McGrath, the student Lee County officials found in Lake Como Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Pi Kappa Alpha honor the life of the FGCU student officials found in Lake Como on Thursday, Graham McGrath, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), McGrath was on a boat with 13 others on Wednesday when it was later reported he went missing in the water for reasons still unknown.
Graham's family members attended the service, and friends spoke and shared fond members of Graham. Around two hundred people attended the service.
A few of Graham's fraternity brothers described him as funny, loving, caring, and always with a smile on his face.
The nineteen-year-old sophomore studied construction management and was the godfather of his two-year-old nephew.
McGrath would've turned twenty years old this upcoming week.
In a statement Graham's father gave Fox 4, he described Graham as full of life and exciting to be around.
Graham (Grahamy as I called him) was a kind, old soul at the ripe age of 19. His personality, smile, and laugh were infectious. He could make anyone smile. He was confident and smart but also sensitive. He could and would talk to anyone about anything. He had a special, beautiful way of engaging people and asking them questions about themselves. He was full of life, exciting and fun to be around, and someone his friends and family could always count on to be there without exception and under any circumstances. To know him was to love him.
He was extremely family-oriented and focused. He was the proudest uncle and godfather of his two-year-old nephew, Pierce. He loved him dearly. Graham has three brothers. Grahamy was the 3rd. He was the glue between them keeping in frequent contact, often being the mediator and coordinator of communication and activity. It was nearly a guarantee that either myself or my wife (or both of us) would hear from him at least once a day. If it wasn't a phone call, it was a text. He also liked to share songs that he liked or resonated with him.
Graham treasured his friendships, young and old. If you were in his circle, you knew it. He cared deeply about his friendships.
Graham was passionate about construction. He was in the construction management program at FGCU. He was a summer intern for a major commercial construction company for the last two summers and was extremely excited about his future in the industry. He had big dreams and goals and I have absolutely zero doubt he was going to achieve them all and then some.
Grahamy was such a special, caring, young man and son. We are in shock and disbelief. The largest holes have been left in our hearts. We will miss him dearly and will always treasure our memories together.