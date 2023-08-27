FGCU and Pi Kappa Alpha honor Graham McGrath, the student Lee County officials found in Lake Como Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Pi Kappa Alpha honor the life of the FGCU student officials found in Lake Como on Thursday, Graham McGrath, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), McGrath was on a boat with 13 others on Wednesday when it was later reported he went missing in the water for reasons still unknown.

Graham's family members attended the service, and friends spoke and shared fond members of Graham. Around two hundred people attended the service.

A few of Graham's fraternity brothers described him as funny, loving, caring, and always with a smile on his face.

The nineteen-year-old sophomore studied construction management and was the godfather of his two-year-old nephew.

McGrath would've turned twenty years old this upcoming week.

In a statement Graham's father gave Fox 4, he described Graham as full of life and exciting to be around.