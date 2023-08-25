Father of FGCU student shares emotional words about the loss of his son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The father of Graham McGrath, the FGCU student who was found dead in Lake Como on campus Thursday morning, has been kind enough to pass along a statement about his son to Fox 4.

The young man, who was turning 20 next week, is described as full of life, exciting, and fun to be around.

Tim McGrath

Graham (Grahamy as I called him) was a kind, old soul at the ripe age of 19. His personality, smile, and laugh were infectious. He could make anyone smile. He was confident and smart but also sensitive. He could and would talk to anyone about anything. He had a special, beautiful way of engaging people and asking them questions about themselves. He was full of life, exciting and fun to be around, and someone his friends and family could always count on to be there without exception and under any circumstances. To know him was to love him.



He was extremely family-oriented and focused. He was the proudest uncle and godfather of his two-year-old nephew, Pierce. He loved him dearly. Graham has three brothers. Grahamy was the 3rd. He was the glue between them keeping in frequent contact, often being the mediator and coordinator of communication and activity. It was nearly a guarantee that either myself or my wife (or both of us) would hear from him at least once a day. If it wasn't a phone call, it was a text. He also liked to share songs that he liked or resonated with him.



Graham treasured his friendships, young and old. If you were in his circle, you knew it. He cared deeply about his friendships.



Graham was passionate about construction. He was in the construction management program at FGCU. He was a summer intern for a major commercial construction company for the last two summers and was extremely excited about his future in the industry. He had big dreams and goals and I have absolutely zero doubt he was going to achieve them all and then some.



Grahamy was such a special, caring, young man and son. We are in shock and disbelief. The largest holes have been left in our hearts. We will miss him dearly and will always treasure our memories together.



-Tim McGrath

McGrath was on a private boat Wednesday with 13 other people. Lake Como is shared by FGCU and Miromar Lakes, a housing development nearby. For reasons still not known, McGrath went missing around 7 p.m. His body was found shortly after 11 am. Thursday.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it will handle the death investigation while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will take over the boat investigation.