FGCU offers condolences & counseling services after loss of student

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) community are reeling from a devastating loss of one of their own.

Earlier today the Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed crews pulled the body of a missing boater out of Lake Como, who has been identified as Graham McGrath.

FGCU's President Aysegul Timur has expressed her deepest sympathy and condolences to McGrath's family.

Our hearts and deepest sympathy go out to Graham’s family, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, his friends, and all members of our Eagle community as we cope with this unfortunate tragedy.

FGCU's President Aysegul Timur

McGrath was a sophomore at FGCU and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

President Timur has also thanked the many organizations who spent 15 hours non-stop searching for McGrath.

LCSO is now conducting a death investigation and the boating investigation is being handled by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FGCU is offering counseling and psychological services to any and all staff and students who need help healing from this heartbreak.

Students can reach the counseling services at (239) 590-7950 and by email at caps@fgcu.edu.

Employees can reach the Employee Assistance Program services at (833) 746-8337 or online at http://mylifeexpert.com.