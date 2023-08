FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday evening, crews with the San Carlos Park Fire Department (SCPFD) responded to a drowning incident at Florida Gulf Coast University.

According to SCPFD, crews were called to the scene at 7 p.m. for a drowning/diving accident.

The incident happened off FGCU Lake Parkway, which is near student housing.

FGCU Police are also on scene.

This is an active incident. Fox 4 will post more information when it becomes available.