Man accused of murder near Fort Myers' Oasis Boat Ramp dies in custody

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing a man in Fort Myers and later brutally attacking an inmate has died in custody, according to the state attorney's office.

Yanko Romero was committed to Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center in Indiantown after being found incompetent earlier this year.

The Fort Myers Police Department says Romero randomly shot and killed Alex Johnson near the Oasis Boat Ramp on June 8.

After his arrest, documents show Romero brutally beat an inmate in the Lee County jail.

A Fort Myers Police report indicates Romero's common-law wife told detectives he was previously sent to Salus Care where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2022.

