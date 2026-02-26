Lee County School District disciplines nearly 2,500 students for walkout protests

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has completed its review and disciplinary process following student walkouts that took place from Feb. 4-6, 2026.

The district said it identified 2,480 students as participating in disruptive behaviors during the protests. Of those, 2,037 were skipping class or were tardy, 393 students had safety violations, and 50 were marked for insubordination or disrespect.

Disciplinary actions varied based on the level of offense and each student's behavioral history, the district said. The district issued 2,037 warnings and/or zeroes on assignments. An additional 134 students received out-of-school suspensions, 40 received in-school suspensions, and 11 were recommended for reassignment to Success Academy.

Another 208 students received other Level III interventions, including behavior contracts, extracurricular suspensions, loss of privileges, and restitution. The district also held 43 student conferences and seven parent meetings.

The district cited the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Tinker v. Des Moines, which held that students' First Amendment rights do not protect behavior that disrupts the educational process. The district's Student Code of Conduct prohibits disruptive actions such as walking out of class, leaving campus without permission, and refusing to follow staff directives, the district said.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin said the district remains focused on maintaining a safe learning environment.

"The safety and security of our schools is our top priority," Carlin said. "Ninety-six percent of our students adhered to the Student Code of Conduct by remaining in class and focused on their education during the protests. We are proud of the choice they made. We are also grateful to our students' families for supporting the priorities of our school district and for reinforcing our behavioral expectations. Together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for all students."

