Students stage walk out at Ida S. Baker High School in Cape Coral to protest ICE

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday students at Ida S. Baker High School in Cape Coral walked out after 6th period to protest ICE enforcement in America.

Several parents and students contacted FOX 4 with pictures and videos of the walk out.

This is the second day in a row students in Lee County have staged a walk out. The Lee County School District confirmed there was a walk out at Island Coast High School on Wednesday. The district also said there was a walk out today at Ida S. Baker.

Student protests are flooding social media this week where walkouts can be seen in almost every state.

On Tuesday the Florida Department of Education Commissioner sent a letter to the districts warning that student protests during school hours will not be tolerated.

In the letter, Anastasios Kamoutsas said students "retain the rights to free expression, including the ability to engage in peaceful protests, but the districts have the responsibility to ensure that any protest activity, does not interrupt instructional time, school operations and campus safety."

We asked the School District of Lee County about the letter and the district responded in an email.

"Today, some students participated in protests related to President Trump's immigration policies," wrote Rob Spicker, Director of Communications, School District of Lee County. "While we recognize their constitutional rights to free expression, our schools exist for one primary purpose: education."

"The School District of Lee County remains focused on students' safety, teaching, and learning," Spicker wrote. "Our responsibility is to ensure every student can attend school in an environment that is orderly, respectful, and free of disruption. Behaviors that interfere with instruction or the safety of others will not be tolerated. Any student who violates district standards will be disciplined in accordance with the Code of Conduct."

Some parents we spoke with said they are frustrated by the protests. They said they are disruptive and shouldn't continue.

The Florida Education Commissioner asked parents and families to have conversations with students about "the importance of not allowing civic engagement to detract from the time in the classroom."

Kamoutsas doubled down on his request on Tuesday asking that educators not encourage students to protest.

We will not tolerate educators encouraging school protests and pushing their political views onto students, especially ones that disparage law enforcement.



Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, Florida’s education system is focused on student achievement, not ideology.… pic.twitter.com/9ZMP83FzpN — Anastasios Kamoutsas (@StasiKamoutsas) February 3, 2026

We reached out to ask if any educators or students have been been disciplined in Lee Schools and have not yet head back.

The Principal of Ida S. Baker High School sent the following note to parents on Thursday:

Today, many students at Ida S. Baker High School participated in the walk-out as it relates to ICE and federal immigration enforcement.

Walk-outs are not allowed during instructional time. Our job is to protect instructional time and to ensure that academics are always of primary focus.

We cannot protest the same event on a daily basis.

Failure to be in class (skipping) will result in disciplinary action and zeroes will accumulate for missing assignments.

Parents, please make sure that your student understands these expectations.