WATCH: Lee County students protest Trump administration policies

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students at several Lee County schools staged protests Friday against the Trump administration, marking the third consecutive day of walkouts in the district as demonstrators voiced opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At North Fort Myers High School, a group of students gathered at the edge of campus, chanting their opposition to current immigration enforcement. Luke Deering, a senior at the school, explained his motivation for participating.

"I'm not Hispanic, but it's very important for people to have basic human rights," Deering said.

Simultaneously, students walked out of Cape Coral High School to express similar sentiments against the Trump administration and ICE. The protests followed similar demonstrations at Ida Baker High School on Thursday.

The Lee County School District indicated that participating students could face disciplinary action for various offenses, ranging from campus disruption to unexcused absences. However, some students remained undeterred by potential consequences.

Sara Chacon, a sophomore at North Fort Myers High School, emphasized her commitment to the cause.

"Always stand up for what you think is right, no matter what anybody else says, no matter if they try to tell you to quiet down," Chacon said.

Not all members of the school community supported the protests. Daniel Anderson, a senior at North Fort Myers, expressed concern about the impact on his education.

"It does affect my learning in my school, because, I mean, you can hear them right now protesting," Anderson said.

His father, Scotty Anderson, believes the district should take action.

"The kids that want to have this protest, God bless them. That's their right as an American citizen. On the other side of that coin, they do not have the right to disrupt somebody else's capabilities of learning," Anderson said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they increased their presence around schools Friday in anticipation of the walkouts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.