LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Student walkouts at 14 Lee County schools last week protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration’s immigration policies have sparked an intense debate over student free speech, school safety and how district leaders handled the demonstrations.

Parents and community members at Tuesday’s school board meeting weighed in, with some praising students for exercising their first amendment rights, while others criticized school leaders for what they called a lack of communication and safety planning.

“We are insisting, we are demanding that you do something about this,” Lisa Cohen told board members during public comment.

Lee County student walkouts spark dialogue over safety and free speech

The walkouts took place at a handful of campuses across the district, including Cape Coral High School, where district officials estimate roughly 500 students walked out, the largest demonstration reported. Overall, the district said about 4% of Lee County students participated across 14 schools.

Fox 4. A student walkout protesting ICE at Ida S. Baker High School.

Some speakers urged the district to view the protests as a civic learning opportunity rather than a disciplinary issue.

“Instead of punishing and suspending the students, I think you should commend their efforts and work it into civics classes and debate,” said Joyce Campana.

Others focused squarely on safety and disruptions to instruction.

“This is not about politics,” said Viriana Columbia. “We need to focus on the safety and education of our children. End of story.”

Columbia, a parent with a child at Ida S. Baker High School, said she supports students’ right to protest but believes the walkouts created unnecessary risks.

“It’s about safety, number one. It’s about education,” Columbia said. “Kids were out in the field. What if there was a shooter sitting by the bleachers? During chaos is when bad things happen.”

Chelsea Boyle, another parent who addressed the board, said her concerns were not about the message of the protests, but how they were handled.

“I am a huge advocate for student free speech,” Boyle said. “It was more how the adults in the district handled it. If there was an anticipated walkout, parents should have been notified.”

Boyle pointed to a Feb. 3 memo from Florida’s Department Education Commissioner warning districts of potential student walkouts statewide. She said earlier communication could have allowed parents to weigh safety concerns and speak with their children ahead of time.

A district spokesperson said the walkouts were fueled largely by rumors circulating on social media and that administrators did not have confirmed information in advance that would have allowed them to notify parents.

School board member Armor Persons said students do have the right to protest, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s Tinker v. Des Moines decision, which protects student speech in public schools. However, he emphasized that those rights do not override school rules.

Lee County School District. Lee County School Board member Armor Persons speaks at the board meeting on Feb. 10.

If you went out and you did what you were supposed to do, you came back to class, there's no repercussions,” Persons said. “But it's the ones who didn't, they're the ones who knew they were doing something they weren't supposed to be doing.”

A district spokesperson aid while students may peacefully protest, disruptions such as yelling profanities, throwing objects or refusing to return to class violate the district’s code of conduct.

The spokesperson confirmed some students have been suspended and said administrators are reviewing video footage. Additional discipline may follow for students found to have broken school rules.

