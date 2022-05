FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Lally entered a guilty plea on second-degree murder charges in a Lee County courtroom Monday.

Lally was charged with the murder of girlfriend Suzanne LaPierre. He was arrested in Duval County on an unrelated warrant.

LaPierre was reported missing in early February, with her remains found roughly a week later.

Lally reportedly admitted to the woman's killing, as well as dragging and burying the body.