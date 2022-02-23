Man connected to missing Fort Myers woman arrested in Jacksonville

IONA, Fla. — Investigations continue at Century 21 Mobile Park in Iona as Lee County Sheriff's office tries to locate 54-year-old Suzanne Lapierre.

They say she was last seen on Friday at her home off Apollo Drive with 51-year-old James Lally. Deputies say he hadn't been seen since Friday either - until Monday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Lally was arrested in Jacksonville - but it was on a charge unrelated to Lapierre's disappearance. The Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville says they picked him up for missing a court hearing on misdemeanor. They say he was in the red Chevy HHR that had been posted as a vehicle the public should watch for by Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.

We've also learned Lee County Sheriff's Office has placed what's called an active hold on Lally. That means even if he were to post bail in Jacksonville, he would not be released until Lee County investigators get to talk to him.

Some of Lapierre's neighbors, who did not want to talk on camera, tell Fox 4 that the investigation has them worried.

The Lee Sheriff's Office has not given specifics about what they think might have happened.

But before James Lally was found, the Sheriff's Office did share posts from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers - posts that asked the public to keep an eye out for them and Lally's car.