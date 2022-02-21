LCSO: Deputies seeking information on the whereabouts of Fort Myers woman

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers posted on their social media pages looking for information on the whereabouts of Suzanne LaPierre and James Lally.

Deputies say LaPierre was last seen at her home in the 12300 block of Apollo Drive in Fort Myers on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Investigators say the two may be driving a red in color Chevrolet HHR.

SWFL Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has seen LaPierre and Lally, or may have seen their vehicle, is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.