Man linked to missing woman booked on murder charge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man connected with the disappearance of a Fort Myers woman more than a week ago is in the Lee County Jail and faces a murder charge, according to jail officials.

James Lally was arrested Tuesday in Duval County and was extradited to Lee County overnight.

It has not been made clear if the murder charge is connected to the Suzanne LaPierre investigation. LaPierre has not been seen or heard from in five days.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is planning a media update on Lally's arrest at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

