Fort Myers man sentenced to 25 years for rape and kidnapping of teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man will spend 25 years in prison after being convicted in the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl in Tice.

Raymond DeJesus has been found guilty of two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon or force, kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious conduct.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation, and was designated a lifetime Sexual Predator.

In September 2024, the victim was attacked while walking to her school bus stop.

DeJesus fled after the attack and was later found hiding in the attic of a home by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.