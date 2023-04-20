Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Crime Stoppers asking for tips in five-year-old murder case

Destiney Bocanegra
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
April 21st will mark five years since a Bonita Springs mother was murdered while shielding her four-year-old son from gunfire, and Crime Stoppers is hopeful that anonymous tips about this heinous act of violence will finally lead to an arrest.<br/>
Destiney Bocanegra
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 14:19:36-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday will mark a five-year anniversary since a Bonita Springs Mother was murdered while shielding her son from gunfire.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says Destiney Bocanegra was standing outside a home near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street when an unknown assailant drove by and shot in her direction.

Bocanegra, who was pregnant with her second child, dove in front of her son to protect him, and ended up being fatally shot in the process.

Destiney Bocanegra[90].jpg

In the five years since the murder, detectives with LCSO have investigated every tip, however, her case is still unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is hopeful that someone will leave an anonymous tip that will finally lead to an arrest.

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by submitting a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net].

Related Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM