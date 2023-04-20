Crime Stoppers asking for tips in five-year-old murder case

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday will mark a five-year anniversary since a Bonita Springs Mother was murdered while shielding her son from gunfire.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says Destiney Bocanegra was standing outside a home near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street when an unknown assailant drove by and shot in her direction.

Bocanegra, who was pregnant with her second child, dove in front of her son to protect him, and ended up being fatally shot in the process.

Crime Stoppers

In the five years since the murder, detectives with LCSO have investigated every tip, however, her case is still unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is hopeful that someone will leave an anonymous tip that will finally lead to an arrest.

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by submitting a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net].