Three year anniversary of unsolved Bonita Springs driveby, mother died with child in her arms

Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 20, 2021
BONITA SORINGS, Fla. — It's been three years since a 25-year-old mother was gunned down in a Bonita Springs drive-by.

On April 21, 2018, shots rang out in front of a Bonita Springs home where Destiney Bocanegra was fatally shot while trying to block her four-year-old son from being hit. She ended up dying with him in her arms.

The person responsible for taking her life is still out there. Her son has spent three birthdays without his mom.

Anyone with information on the murder of Destiney Bocanegra is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $2,500 from the Alva family. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

