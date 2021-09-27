Tips needed to help solve the murder of a 25-year-old mother

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is hoping that an increased reward and a new billboard will bring renewed focus to the murder of a young mother which remains unsolved nearly three and a half years later.

Destiney Bocanegra was killed in front of a home in Bonita Springs, near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street, in April 2018. Police say the 25-year-old mother stood in front of her four-year-old son to protect him. She was pregnant with her second child at the time of the murder.

Investigators say some tips have come in but they are hoping by adding to the reward money will get someone to come forward.

The reward in Destiney’s case has now been increased to $20,000 - with $3,000 coming from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, $6,500 from the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, and $10,500 coming from Destiney's family.

A billboard is now up in the area of US 41 and Old 41 in Bonita, asking for tips to help solve this case.

Anyone with information on the murder of Destiney Bocanegra is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

