Chabad Jewish center in Cape Coral was attacked Saturday afternoon

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 12, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday afternoon the Chabad Jewish center in Cape Coral was attacked in broad daylight.

A report said an individual attempted to break the front door by throwing bricks at it to gain entry.

During the incident, a parked car was hit and a menorah was thrown to the ground.

The Cape Coral Police responded to the incident and are actively looking for the individual involved.

