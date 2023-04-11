"They're not gonna be afraid" Chabad center marks one month after hate crime

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One month after Cape Coral Police say a balding man in his 50s attacked the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral, the investigation is still ongoing.

The damage remains to the front door of the building on Cape Coral Parkway, evidence of the attack which involved bricks being thrown at the building while worshipers were inside.

“I was just coming to the door just to show him that someone was here,” said Rabbi Yossi Labkowski. I wanted to say to him ‘you're attacking us and we're here.’

Labkowski spoke exclusively to the Fox 4 Investigates Team while in the middle of Passover, the holy holiday which celebrates the Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt.

Despite what police call a hate crime, Labkowski says the community has continued to worship at the Chabad.

“We have more people that are coming now to show their support, to show their Judaism. They're not gonna cower. They're not gonna be afraid,” Labkowski said.

Cape Coral Police say the investigation is still ongoing, however there are no new leads in the case.

“I hope he doesn’t come again,” Labkowski said.

“I hope he finds, he finds himself, he finds God and realizes the evil that he did.”

The local Jewish community has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

