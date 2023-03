CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police says they are looking for a vehicle in connection to the attack on the Chabad Jewish Center on Saturday.

The vehicle in connection is Ford Edge is described as being 2011-2014 and is “Ginger Ale Metallic” which would look light green or gold.

Cape Coral Police Department

The local Jewish community has also offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest for this crime.