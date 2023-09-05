CAPTIVA | County approves controversial changes to building height codes

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Tuesday, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted four to one to adopt the ordinance amending county development codes, allowing higher buildings to be constructed on Captiva Island.

The change was proposed by South Seas Island Resort earlier this summer and faced backlash from many residents and community organizations. It provides a pathway for the resort to now request rezoning on the island.

Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning to vote on whether to incorporate the changes into the Lee County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Check back with Fox 4 for updates.