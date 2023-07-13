Public meeting tonight in Captiva to discuss the potential change in building height regulations

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla — Tonight Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane and other county staff will hear from Captiva residents on their concerns for the potential new building height and density regulations. The meeting will be held at the Captiva Civic Association from six to eight this evening.

If the amendment passes in September, it allows South Seas to reach up to seventy five feet which is three stories above base flood elevation.

Many residents disagree with the idea and are concerned it will impact the island's beach town appeal.

Experts said the building structure must change to protect the island from future storm damage.

Resident Cathy Biggs said, “I don’t understand how one small actually property owner can come in and change the face of an entire island.”

The amendment would change the building height restrictions and density. The density changes allow for more than three buildings per acre.