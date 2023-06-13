New proposal to build higher on Captiva Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live on and visit Captiva Island are voicing concerns about disapproval of a proposed plan following Hurricane Ian.

Seven Seas Resort is looking to build higher and amend the density code. This is something Lee County would have to approve first.

"I've been coming here for 10 years. I will never come back," Susie Casal, one long-time Sanibel and Captiva vacationer said.

She among many others being outspoken online worried new buildings would change the atmosphere on Captiva Island.

"We've absolutely adored it. This was our go-to vacation place every single year at the beginning of the summer."

The amended regulations would allow for buildings up to 75 feet high. This would allow buildings 3 stories above base flood elevation.

The amended rules would increase density per acre. Right now development codes only allow 3 units per acre, the proposal would call for no density restriction. It's still unclear just how many more units would be built if Lee County passes it.

"Increasing the density on an island that was just devastated by Hurricane Ian does not make Lee County more resilient," James Evans, the CEO of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation said.

In a meeting before county commissioners on June 6, Evans asked for the issue to be tabled. Something nearly 1000 residents and visitors on Facebook are asking for as well.

"Now it's going to become some horrendous little condo-infested, tall building... You know, it's losing the whole image of what the island was," Casal said.

We spoke with South Seas Real Estate on Captiva Island off-camera. They said the goal of this proposal is to make the island resilient against future hurricanes.

"I think we really need to take a close look at this. I don't think the folks on Sanibel and Captiva had had an ample opportunity to review this and I know it's going to go to hearing, this is just the first step," Evans said.

