San-Cap Chamber of Commerce latest to oppose amendments to Captiva development code

CAPTIVA, Fla. — The Sanibel and Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce is the latest group to oppose the South Seas Island Resort's efforts to amend Lee County's Land Development Code.

South Seas, a resort on Captiva, is seeking to amend the code's regulations for the island. The resort is requesting increases to building height and land density regulations, only for their property.

The exemptions to the code are scheduled to be discussed at a Lee County Board of Commissioners public hearing on June 20.

The San-Cap Chamber of Commerce says these changes would "jeopardize our small-town feel, increase traffic and wear on our infrastructure." They also note that it could complicate hurricane evacuation and negatively impact water quality and wildlife.

The Chamber joins the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) in opposing these amendments.

SCCF said approving the amendments would cause "significant and irreperable harm" to the island's ecosystem.

Residents can voice their opinion on the matter at the June 20 public hearing either in person, or via email or phone call prior to the meeting.