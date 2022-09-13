A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The citywide boil water notice was deactivated at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This comes after routine random water tests were taken at two sites that came back with positive traces of E. coli bacteria.

Cape Coral Spokesperson, Melissa Mickey said that's what sparked the Department of Health to require a city-wide boil notice.

Mickey said when the city did a retest, they also tested areas near Rotary Park that were "upstream and downstream" from the location being retested.

“The downstream sample came back positive and I think this time it was for total Coliform and E.coli,” said Mickey.

On Tuesday, families we spoke with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.

We asked Mickey, if finding positive results downstream from a positive test site, meant the bacteria was traveling.

"Not necessarily," said Mickey.

While Mickey said she could not go into further detail about the bacteria's ability to travel, she says city officials believe one reason for multiple positive tests– could be on-site contamination.

“Let's say the spicket had some kind of growth or contaminant or maybe some had used it to was poop off their shoe or something along those lines..its possible to have contamination on that and that it would flush into the sample taken,” said Mickey.