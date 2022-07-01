11-year-old suspect in gun burglary arrested on additional charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Though just being released from the Juvenile Assessment Center on June 29 for a gun burglary, police arrested 11-year-old Lukis Ayala for over 16 vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries took place between the area of Country Club Boulevard and Everest Parkway. These all happened before the June 8 incident - where Ayala stole guns from Guns4Less with his 14-year-old brother.

Lukis Ayala confessed to the burglaries and police took him back to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police charged him with 16 counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of grand theft of $750 to $5,000 and three counts of petit theft.