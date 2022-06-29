Watch Now
14-year-old accused of gun store theft to be charged as adult

11-year-old's case remains in juvenile court
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 12:33:02-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The elder of two children accused of the theft of 22 guns from a Cape Coral store earlier this month will have his case transferred out of juvenile court.

14-year-old Felix Ayala's case was turned over to adult court Tuesday, according to the State Attorney's Office. His younger brother, 11-year-old Lukis, will remain charged as a juvenile.

Together, investigators say, the boys broke into the Guns 4 Less store on Del Prado Blvd. June 8. They reportedly ran with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns.

Detectives located a handbook in which the boys reportedly planned out the heist in great detail.

Felix's bond has been set at $286,500. His next court appearance has been set for July 5.

