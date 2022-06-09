Surveillance of suspects burglarizing gun store leads to arrest of brothers ages 11, 14

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Video surveillance of two people ransacking a gun store leads to the arrest of two brothers, an 11year-old and a 14-year-old on Wednesday.

Around 3:05 AM on Wednesday, officers at the Cape Coral Police Department were called to a gun store in reference to a gun burglary.

The investigation led to the arrest of brothers ages 11 and 14 for burglary on 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000 grand theft and resisting an officer without violence, and possession of burglary tools.

The 14-year-old brother was on juvenile probation in reference to another unrelated robbery and had a 6 PM - 6 AM curfew which he had violated.

According to the report, dispatch got the call from the owner of the gun store after the owner was able to see surveillance of the boys breaking in and stealing from the store.

The video shows people breaking in, smashing the gun containers, and stealing the guns, accessories, and ammunition.

Once Cape Coral Police officers arrived at the scene, the two boys fled.

The 11-year-old was caught first and detained. The 14-year-old was then found after ditching a rifle by a sewer grate. The brothers were then taken to CCPD.

While CCPD checked the system, they saw that the 14-year-old has a record of charges of making threats of mass shooting /violence in 2020.

Items that were stolen from the store:

1 shotgun

6 riffles

15 pistols (1 AR pistol)

15 magazines

36 boxes of ammunition

The other items collected by CCPD were: 2 Darth Vader masks, 1 work glove, a mini sledgehammer, clippers, a display hook, and tags.