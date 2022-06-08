Brothers, 11, 14, arrested for gun store theft

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two boys ages 11 and 14 are charged with 22 counts of grand theft with a firearm after breaking into a gun store at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Julie Green held a press conference to discuss the commercial burglary at Guns 4 Less located at 2113 Del Prado Blvd South.

Once officers arrived at the location within minutes, the two juveniles were identified as brothers - ages 11 and 14.

The two boys reportedly ran with multiple guns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns.

Due to the heavy weight of the guns stolen, the juveniles had dropped the guns and continued to run from officers on foot. Officers eventually found both boys near the location of the theft.

Cape Coral Police says that the investigation revealed that the boys cut the power out of the business and forced entry.

Investigators say when the boys made it inside, they smashed the gun display cases and stole 22 guns, rifles, and handgun magazines along with various calibers of ammunition.

Police say that all the stolen items have been located.

Prior to the theft, the two boys went to the store on June 7, 2022, around 3 p.m. to look at the guns. The business owner had then asked the boys to leave and they left without incident.

One of the boys is on probation for robbery with a weapon, burglary, and criminal mischief. He was also previously arrested for making threats to another juvenile through social media.

CCPD says that the boys are charged with 22 counts of grand theft with a firearm, one count of armed burglary, one count of criminal mischief over $1,000, and one count of resisting without violence grand theft, possession of burglary tools.

One of the boys was also charged with a violation of probation.