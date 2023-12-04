Ensuring everyone is fed this holiday season

NAPLES, Fla. — More than 400 friends, donors and staff celebrated St. Matthew’s House Saturday night at the Arthrex Convention Center in Naples at the non-profit's annual fundraiser gala.

The Journey’s Gala highlighted how St. Matthew’s House has been serving the community for over 35 years, helping thousands of people experiencing hunger, homelessness and addiction in our area.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful evening with live entertainment from the Christian band Soulfully Spoken and heartfelt testimonies from program graduates.

Just last month, St. Matthew’s House served over 6,500 frozen turkeys and sides to families in need. The organization is now taking donations to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas and holiday season.

If you’d like to help feed our neighbors in need, please click here to donate or volunteer.