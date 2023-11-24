Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

ANNUAL TRADITION | St. Matthew's House serves hundreds on Thanksgiving

Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett reports:
Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 20:17:13-05

NAPLES, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers at St. Matthew's House came together to provide warm meals for over 1,000 people.

The volunteers prepared plates for the homeless and those in need at Campbell Lodge in Naples.

Steve Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew's House, shares that this tradition of giving has been ongoing for 35 years with the dedicated support of volunteers.

"It's a time to give back and just give thanks for what we each have and then to be able to share with one another," said Brooder.

Some volunteers return every year, setting aside their own plans to ensure others have a meal.

One volunteer expresses, "I love humans, and if giving them a meal helps them feel loved and valued, then I'm here for it."

"People are polite, appreciative, they're grateful to be here, and it's such a blessing to be part of it all," adds another volunteer.

St. Matthew's House has already reportedly distributed 6,521 turkeys this year in Southwest Florida, and they plan to continue.

The CEO encouraged everyone to keep donating turkeys and cash to support their efforts through Christmas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!