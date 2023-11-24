ANNUAL TRADITION | St. Matthew's House serves hundreds on Thanksgiving

NAPLES, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers at St. Matthew's House came together to provide warm meals for over 1,000 people.

The volunteers prepared plates for the homeless and those in need at Campbell Lodge in Naples.

Steve Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew's House, shares that this tradition of giving has been ongoing for 35 years with the dedicated support of volunteers.

"It's a time to give back and just give thanks for what we each have and then to be able to share with one another," said Brooder.

Some volunteers return every year, setting aside their own plans to ensure others have a meal.

One volunteer expresses, "I love humans, and if giving them a meal helps them feel loved and valued, then I'm here for it."

"People are polite, appreciative, they're grateful to be here, and it's such a blessing to be part of it all," adds another volunteer.

St. Matthew's House has already reportedly distributed 6,521 turkeys this year in Southwest Florida, and they plan to continue.

The CEO encouraged everyone to keep donating turkeys and cash to support their efforts through Christmas.