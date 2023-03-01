DeSoto County Fair shooting suspect will be tried as adult

ARCADIA, Fla. — The teen accused of killing another teen at the DeSoto County Fair will be tried as an adult.

Ryan Watson Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the fair last month.

Court records show Watson is facing adult felony charges listed as second-degree with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

Investigators are not sure of the motive but did say a fight broke out which initiated the fatal shooting.

Watson is a minor but Fox 4 released his mug shot because of the murder charges he now faces.

Arcadia Police arrested Watson after police say his mother turned him in to police.

Arcadia Police Officers and DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Deputies were both called out to a shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds.

Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, was taken to the hospital where he later died. According to the Arcadia Police department, the two teenagers knew each other.

Watson is being held at juvenile detention in Sarasota.

There is an order to transport him back to DeSoto County.

Watson is due in DeSoto County Court on March 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for an arraignment hearing.