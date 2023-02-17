Two additional arrests made in murder of DeSoto County teen

ARCADIA, Fla. — Friday, the Arcadia Police Department announced two additional arrests were made in the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez.

Rodriguez-Lopez was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair on February 4.

In a Facebook post Friday, Arcadia Police confirmed that William Shilling, 54, and Sharae White, 33, have been arrested in connection to the shooting. They are both charged with False Report to Law Enforcement

Police arrested 15-year-old Ryan Watson Jr. on February 8. Authorities say he is the suspected shooter.

The investigation will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Troy Carrillo with the Arcadia Police Department. You can remain anonymous.