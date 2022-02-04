Collier County Sheriff's Office says man will not be charged after tiger attack

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff Office issued a press release that states, “after a thorough investigation of the incident and after consulting experts in state and federal criminal law and the prosecution of same, it has been concluded that there are no applicable existing laws with which to charge Mr. River Rosenquist for his irresponsible acts that ultimately caused the death of Eko the tiger.”

The Sheriff said there are no laws on the books that apply to this reckless act.

“I am frustrated and even angered that there is no existing criminal law that applies in this tragic situation that resulted in the untimely death of a rare and endangered tiger, I am committed to developing draft legislation for our Florida legislators to consider that will hold accountable those who endanger animals with reckless acts.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

Deputies responded to the tiger enclosure of the zoo on Dec. 29 to assist 26-year-old cleaning worker River Rosenquist, whose arm was clamped in the tiger's jaws.

Investigators believe Rosenquist was feeding or petting the animal. Zoo officials said they had neither permission nor authorization to be near the tiger enclosures.

The FWC report said that, at the time of the incident, Rosenquist had a set of keys on him investigators believe could belong to the zoo or an animal enclosure.

The responding deputies tried to kick at the enclosure in an attempt to get Eko to release his grip before one deputy ultimately fired their weapon at the tiger.