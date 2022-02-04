$40k raised in Eko's name for tiger conservation fund

NAPLES, Fla. — Fundraising efforts in the name of the Malayan tiger killed in December have eclipsed $40,000 in donations.

The Naples Zoo announced the milestone Thursday. The Eko Tiger Conservation Fund was created in honor of the tiger shot and killed Dec. 29. The animal was killed by a Naples officer responding to a man who put his arm in the animal's enclosure, causing Eko to bite and refuse attempts to make it release.

Zoo officials say the breeding population of Malayan tigers is below 200 tigers in the wild. All donations received will go to helping save tigers in Malaysia through the efforts of the Wildlife Conservation Society, an organization that Naples Zoo has supported for many years.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate online at www.napleszoo.org/donate with the word TIGER in the comment section.

Alternatively, you can send a check payable to “Naples Zoo” mailed to:

Naples Zoo

Eko Tiger

1590 Goodlette Rd. N

Naples FL 34102-5260