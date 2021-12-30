Man attacked by tiger at Naples Zoo

NAPLES, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo tonight.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a worker from a cleaning company entered the tiger enclosure here at the Naples Zoo, and that’s when he was mauled by the animal.

The sheriff’s spokesperson says deputies arrived at the scene to find man’s arm still inside the tiger’s mouth. A deputy tried to free the man, but officials say he was forced to shoot the tiger.

Naples Zoo officials said the tiger has died. He was an 8-year-old Malayan tiger named Eko who arrived at the zoo in December 2019.

Officials from Lee Health confirmed to us tonight that the man is being treated at their hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the man was not supposed to be in the tiger cage. The cleaning company he worked for was responsible for cleaning the gift shop and restrooms, not any animal enclosures.

The Sheriff’s office said preliminary reports indicate the victim was petting or feeding the tiger, both of which are dangerous and unauthorized.

