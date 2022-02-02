Tiger Attack Report: Nurse says victim smelled of alcohol when being treated after attack

NAPLES, Fla. — In the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report a nurse at Lee Memorial Hospital who treated River Rosenquist, the man whose arm was bitten inside the tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo, said he smelled of alcohol when he was being treated.

The report also says Rosenquist refused to speak with deputies.

He also did not wish to make any statements and only provided deputies with the name and phone number of his attorney, Rita Jackman.

Deputies responded to the tiger enclosure of the zoo on Dec. 29 to assist 26-year-old cleaning worker River Rosenquist, whose arm was clamped in the tiger's jaws.

Investigators believe Rosenquist was feeding or petting the animal. Zoo officials said they had neither permission nor authorization to be near the tiger enclosures.

The responding deputies tried to kick at the enclosure in an attempt to get Eko to release his grip before one deputy ultimately fired their weapon at the tiger.

The zoo was closed Dec. 30 before reopening to the public the following day.

"Naples Zoo is continuing to ask for respect for their staff as they continue to work through this tragedy," Courtney Jolly of the zoo said in a statement.

