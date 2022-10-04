After Ian: Updates for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Reconnect with loved ones: Call 1-800-733-2767 and provide as much detail as you can. Alternatively, you can submit your information via forms found at COADFL.org or https://missing.fl.gov/es

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 to make a contribution.

OUTAGES - Click here for information on interactive outage maps. Utility companies are aware of the widespread outages and ask you do not make new outage reports. FPL outages are sourced from the online map reports and indicate estimated restoration times; LCEC's outages are compiled by the company and posted to their social media channels at regular intervals.

FPL OUTAGES AS OF 10AM Monday, Oct 3.

Manatee - 38,950

Sarasota - 86,750

DeSoto - 6,540

Charlotte - 71,770

Glades - 160

Lee - 100,220

Hendry - 2,830

Collier - 29,670



LCEC OUTAGES AS OF 10AM Monday, Oct. 3

Marco Island - 2,909 out (16,673 on)

Immokalee - 1,693 out (14,047 on)

Carnestown - 587 out (2,652 on)

Lehigh Acres - 7,495 out (25,631 on)

North Fort Myers - 43,891 out (12,388 on)

Cape Coral - 88,847 out (5,429 on)

Pine Island - 7,398 out (0 on)

Sanibel - 10,946 out (0 on)



FPL has opened outage relief centers where customers can get updates, depending on location, ice, water, device charging, etc.

Sarasota: 5475 University Parkway Fort Myers: 13401 Summerlin Road Fort Myers: 311 Wiman Park Lane North Naples: 3000 Orange Blossom



The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHELTERS

Lee County has adjusted its shelter operations to adjust for current needs:



Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers

HELP WANTED

CAPE CORAL RECOVERY HIRING | Debris removal monitors/contractors needed. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details

WATER SAFETY

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for all customers of Lee County Utilities as well as other utilities serving Lee County. This includes residents of Fort Myers, Cape Coral. Customers of some utilities – such as FGUA in Lehigh and Bonita Springs Utilities – no longer have to boil water. Check with your utility to determine your status – but if you do not know, continue to boil as a precaution.

Collier County Public Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil/disinfection water notice for customers on Gulf Shore Drive. Residents may check the current status of boil water notices on the Water Outage and Boil Water map at colliercountyfl.gov/boilwatermap

CURFEWS

A mandatory curfew is in place for all of Collier County and the City of Naples between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. It is anticipated that the curfew will remain in effect until power is largely restored.

The curfew for Charlotte County has been amended to 10 p.m. - 6 a.m., effective immediately

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Pro (Cape Coral) and Lee County Solid Waste have resumed collection schedules. Household garbage only, including everyday trash and spoiled food items — Collection of recycling, horticulture, and bulk waste will resume later.

LEE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)



Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Businesses are encouraged to take their storm debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, and will be charged by weight. It will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landscaping companies hauling vegetative storm debris cleared from residential properties will need a signed declaration from the resident indicating the address where the debris was generated. No debris will be accepted without a signed declaration.



Oregon Products is set up at the SWFL Enterprise Center to help sharpen chainsaws and any products needed for tree removal free of charge - They'll be there for the next week to 10 days.

FOOD AND WATER

Free water, ice, food and cleaning supplies being distributed at the Winn-Dixie at 2000 Kings Hwy. in Punta Gorda from 10 a.m. until supplies are exhausted.

Sarasota County has created a Twitter thread listing points of distribution, which you can access here.

Lee County released a list of distribution points, which will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs

Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers

Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Charlotte County has two food and water distribution centers opened:



Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRANSPORTATION

Southwest Florida International Airport is expected to resume public operations with a limited schedule on Wednesday.

MEDICAL

FPL announced it has restored service to all hospitals in its coverage area. This is expected to expedite recovery and reopenings for ERs and medical facilities.

Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered.

SCHOOLS

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed this week. A board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss future plans.

Charlotte County Schools campuses will remain closed until further notice.

Collier County Schools will resume operations on Thursday.

Glades County Schools resumed operations on Monday.

Hendry County Schools classes resume on Tuesday.

